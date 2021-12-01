Officials warn Grade 12s against post matric exam celebrations

OFFICIALS in KwaZulu Natal and in the Western Cape are bracing themselves for possible post-matric exam celebrations. The National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams which started on October 27 will end on December 7.

The City of Cape Town said the previous years have shown that matrics liked celebrating the post matric exams in open spaces in the Central Business District (CBD). Therefore, city’s enforcement agencies would be increasing patrols around the beach areas and the CBD – Long Street in particular. Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said: “The last thing anyone wants is for such a joyous occasion to be marred by incidents of violence, injury or death related to alcohol abuse, or ending up with a criminal record. Our staff will keep a close eye on proceedings and while no one wants to be a party pooper, they’ll be duty-bound to act against any transgressions witnessed.” He said there would traffic checkpoints and and alcohol will be confiscated with a R500 fine.

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education warned parents and the community to discourage pens down parties as the matric learners are approaching the end of their final exams. The acting head of department (HOD), Dr Barney Mthembu, has called on parents and organisers of the events to discourage children in pens down parties as it increases the risk of Covid-19 infections. “We are in a situation where we have a new variant of the virus which is still being studied. We know that organisers argued that learners who could go there would be vaccinated. We accept that but we don’t know how vaccination itself is going to respond to the new variant”

He pleaded that the event organisers need to take responsibility and reprimand pupils who want to indulge in underage and irresponsible drinking as these actions will further spread the new Covid-19 variant. According to Mthembu, the nature of the celebration is not good and peer pressure is very high; some of the pupils experience things that will ruin their lives and future. “They use this opportunity to experience forbidden things such as exposing themselves to unprotected sex, alcohol and drug abuse. Nonetheless we are faced with a deadly virus that keeps expanding itself so if they go there they won’t be able to practise physical distancing and follow all the rules and regulations of Covid-19.”