One arrest made linked to matric exam leak

A tweet posted by Deputy Minister for the Department of Basic Education Dr Reginah Mhaule was a statement from the Hawks that confirmed the arrest of Themba Daniel Shikwabana,31. According to informations supplied by the Hawks Shikwabana was arrested for leak of the Maths Paper 2. “Shikwabana works for the a Johannesburg based company that is contracted by the Department of Basic Education to print the current year’s matric exams,” the statement said. The man is in custody and will remain there pending his bail application. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga confirmed the arrest in an interview on eNCA on Tuesday.

She said it was yet unclear whether Grade 12s would have to rewrite the exam, but said she was awaiting feedback from the Hawks who are investigating the matter. She said she was hoping to hold a press conference on Friday on the matter.

A Physical Science Paper 2 was allegedly leaked last week in a WhatsApp group, hours before the exam commenced.

The leak comes after the department had confirmed that the Maths Paper 2 was also leaked a week ago.

An investigation by the department revealed eight of the nine provinces were affected by the Maths Paper 2 leak. Initially it appeared only to be Grade 12s from Limpopo and Gauteng who encountered the leaked Maths Paper.

A statement issued by the Basic Education Department said the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) held a special meeting to receive preliminary reports on the leaked Grade 12 exam papers.

“The CEM deliberated on the report and noted that the investigation had not yet been completed and more work still needed to be done. The council agreed that the credibility, integrity and fairness of the examinations cannot be compromised,” the statement read.

The statement also noted that the report will be processed internally and that Motshekga would hold a briefing this week.