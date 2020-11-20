Online learning aids to help matrics

Final exam time is here and the Class of 2020 is going to need all the extra help and resources they can get to ensure they pass their National Senior Certificate exam and qualify for tertiary education. Matric exams started on November 5 and are expected to end on December 15. When matrics returned from a national lockdown, brought forward by the Covid-19 pandemic, it cost the Class of 2020 more than four months of academic class time. The loss of class time, however, did not have any impact on how the exam papers were to be set Here are a few online aids that can help any struggling matric pupil.

Khan Academy – aims to provide “free and world-class education” in the form of short YouTube lessons.

Examsta – is an accessible learning tool that helps pupils to benefit from powerful study techniques. The online app does quizzes and testing which facilitates the active learning and has been proven to be much more effective for long term retention.

Extramarks – allows pupils to access learning solutions mapped to their curriculum at home, while simultaneously allowing parents and teachers to track and evaluate the pupil’s performance.

Gapup – is a free Grade 12 study aid that promises to accelerate matrics learning in three hours. Choose an interactive exam from subjects such as maths, physical science, life science, geography, history, economics, business studies, maths literacy and English. Complete and submit the interactive past exams. You will be marked on this and receive results, corrections as well problem areas and study tasks.

YouTube – has an abundance of information and tutorials on a vast number of subjects. You can easily type in the learning section you are having difficulties with and you will have a variety of video tutorials that can assist you.