Online student takes gets 7 distinctions

Skye received the highest average of the group with seven distinctions. Two subjects Austin enjoys and thrived in are maths (96%) and life sciences (88%). Her marks, combined with her passion, helped her to secure one of the few spots to study veterinarian science at the University of Pretoria. She was closely followed by her Teneo virtual classmate, Roché Honiball, who also achieved seven distinctions.

Austin states that her online school was divided between live classes with teachers and others students as well as “self-study” time, which was greatly beneficial to her. “I learn best when studying by myself, from the comfort of my own home, with far fewer distractions than I would have in a physical classroom. The class recordings are also a great help when it comes to revision,” she adds.