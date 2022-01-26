Online student takes gets 7 distinctions
Share this article:
Skye received the highest average of the group with seven distinctions. Two subjects Austin enjoys and thrived in are maths (96%) and life sciences (88%). Her marks, combined with her passion, helped her to secure one of the few spots to study veterinarian science at the University of Pretoria. She was closely followed by her Teneo virtual classmate, Roché Honiball, who also achieved seven distinctions.
Austin states that her online school was divided between live classes with teachers and others students as well as “self-study” time, which was greatly beneficial to her. “I learn best when studying by myself, from the comfort of my own home, with far fewer distractions than I would have in a physical classroom. The class recordings are also a great help when it comes to revision,” she adds.
Austin is an avid horse rider, who has spent most of her life competing. “I found that online students have more freedom to plan our time and how we use and prioritise it – an essential life skill – and this made balancing school with training sessions manageable. It helps students to pursue other interests and passions, and my passion for horses and animals is what has led me to want to study veterinary science”, says Austin.
She notes that it is also important to consider which extra-curricular and social activities you wish to partake in if this is important to you. “As my own sports were external to the school, online schooling did not stop me from following my passions and was therefore a good decision for me,” she adds.