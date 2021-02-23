Passed matric? Next is to track your NSFAS application for funding

With the matric results out, the anxiety of whether you qualify for the course you want to pursue has also died down. However; the worry for financing is beginning to grow.

Applications for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme opened in September and closed on November 30, last year. Here’s how to check the progress of yours.

Here is how you can track the status of your application:

Visit the NSFAS website and go to the Insert your login details. You will be required to enter your ID and the password you created during your application. Go to track funding process.

NSFAS terminology and what it means: