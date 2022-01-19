Redhill School celebrates 100% bachelor’s pass and over 190 distinctions

Gauteng-based Redhill School has achieved a 100% matric bachelor's degree pass rate, with 13% of learners receiving a full house of distinctions, while 86% of learners received at least one distinction. Despite the pandemic and its challenges, the transition from grade 11 to matric had enabled teachers and pupils to pull out all the stops to ensure exceptional matric results.

A proud Redhill school has achieved the following results for IEB: Two learners have obtained nine distinctions;

Four learners have obtained eight distinctions;

Five learners have obtained seven distinctions;

Five learners have obtained six distinctions;

Eleven learners have obtained five distinctions;

Five learners have obtained four distinctions;

35% of students received an A average;

35% of students received a B average,

76% of students received a B average or above. Redhill’s top achiever for the class of 2021 is John Cokayne. His list of accolades from grade 8 till matric is unending, and it’s no surprise that Cokayne has attained nine distinctions, of which eight distinctions were above 90%. He also achieved within the top 5% in six or more subjects.

John Cokayne Academically, Cokayne has chosen a demanding subject package that includes physical sciences, advanced programme physics and information technology. His academic excellence is evident from his many achievements as he was awarded senior top achiever in 2019 and received an academic scholarship for Grades 8 -12. He was awarded his academic colours in Grade 10 and Grade 11 for achieving an average of 80% or higher. Cokayne received colours for the Afrikaans Olympiad in 2018 and a re-award of colours in 2019 and 2020.

He was awarded academic honours in 2021 for receiving distinctions in the preliminary examinations for Afrikaans, English, Information Technology, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Advanced Programme Mathematics and Advanced Programme Physics. Another top achiever for Redhill is Amaya Lakmeeharan. She has been a learner at Redhill since January 2012 and has attained five distinctions in matric. She was also awarded outstanding achievements for achieving within the top 5% in six or more subjects.

Amaya Lakmeeharan Just like Cokayne, She had also chosen a demanding subject package that included Advanced Programme Mathematics, Physical Sciences and Life Sciences. Lakmeeharan has achieved exceptional results and attained academic colours in 2019 and 2020. In 2019 and 2020, she was awarded colours for the Afrikaans Olympiad. Lakmeeharan had excelled in the preliminary examinations and had received distinctions in Afrikaans, English, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Physical Sciences and Advanced Programme Mathematics.