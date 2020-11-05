Rules: What to expect in an exam room

Writing any exam can be a rather daunting exercise, be it your learner’s licence, employment assessment and yes, of course, sitting for your final matric exam is even more pressure. This is not only because of the content material you will be tested on but because of the rules that need to be adhered to. And in the case of the more than a million matric pupils who are expected to start with their final exam on Thursday, entering that exam centre, be it at your school or an outside exam centre, will be life-changing. Here is a sneak peek at some of the rules you will be expected to follow when writing your exam. 1. Each candidate, at this point, is expected to have signed and received exam rules instructions. 2. Make sure you have all the necessary stationery for your exam: pens, pencils, eraser and calculator (with new batteries). Make sure you bring your ID document and exam admission letter.

3. NSC candidates will be invigilated by people that they do not know, or have no relations with. So independently selected people will be at the centre to ensure that rules are followed.

4. Arrive on time, no latecomers will be allowed. That constitutes an irregularity.

5. Candidates should be provided with clear written instructions regarding specific exam question papers, where necessary.

6. All exam question papers that are not in English must have an instruction page in English, as well as in the language of the exam question paper.

7. A period of 10 minutes before the official commencement of the exam must be allowed for reading of the exam question paper, in addition to the time allocated for the reading of any instructions that may be necessary.

8. No writing may take place during reading time.

9. In the event that a candidate is required to answer only a selected number of questions from those appearing in an exam question paper, and the candidate answers more than the required number of questions, only the first required number of questions will be marked. This condition will apply provided that the instructions are clear.

10. No extra time is given, so manage your time.

Tips: Write big and bold and clearly. You will get more marks if the marker can read your answer clearly.

