Still unsure: consider these high-demand qualifications

FOLLOWING the release of the matric results of 2021, young people will be faced with the need or desire to adjust their study plans for this year because they did not perform as expected, while many others will be faced with the happy news that their options have increased as a result of better-than-expected results. “And if you are someone who is now eligible to apply for higher education, you should investigate your options as a matter of urgency,” says Linda Fekisi, head of programme at The Independent Institute of Education.

Fekisi says there are numerous high-in-demand qualifications that may still be taking applications. These include, but are not limited to: Information Technology Qualified and capable IT professionals are in higher demand than ever before.

Finance The demand for graduates who are competent in the theory and practise of accounting remains across organisations – from start-ups to multinationals. Business

The combination of management and business skills is a potent one which will position graduates to climb the career ladder from day one. Brand communication and copywriting Traditionally, the idea of becoming a copywriter was closely associated with the advertising industry.