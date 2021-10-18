TAS launches Super-Maths Teacher in your Pocket to help matrics

The matric Class of 2021 final exams countdown has begun with just a week left before the groups sit to write their National Senior Certificate exam. The NSC exams are scheduled to start on October 27 and will end on December 7.

The Grade 12s have experienced a tremendous amount of pressure since their Grade 11 year, which was also filled with challenges due to the pandemic. This group of learners were forced to navigate their final years of schooling during a time of uncertainty, with school closures cutting short their class learning time. Needless to say, the world was in panic mode. To help alleviate the pressure on the matric and give some support, The Answer Series (TAS) has launched the SA’s Super- Maths Teacher in your Pocket – bite-sized Grade 12 core maths lessons to their revision resources.

Founder of TAS Anne Eadie said: “Due to the pandemic, there has been significant disruption to the 2020 and 2021 academic years. Matrics are most vulnerable, having had their final two years of schooling impacted. We felt we could do something more to support grade 12s and their teachers.” Eadie said, while teaching time has been reduced over the last two years, the curriculum for grade 12 remains the same. “The burden of catching up the time missed has landed squarely on their shoulders, and we knew they would need all the resources they could get – even so late in the school year. In discussing how we could help, we decided the answer would be to create reliable mini lessons that could dovetail with our best-selling study guides. Learners could work their way through the curriculum, using the videos and study guides as aids. Maths seemed to us the most vital subject, so that’s where we started,” she explains.