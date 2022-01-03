The MultiChoice Bursary Scheme open for the 2022 academic year

MultiChoice South Africa has opened applications for its R20-million bursary scheme for the 2022 academic year. The MultiChoice South Africa Bursary Scheme aims to help approximately 200 students.

CEO of MultiChoice South Africa Nyiko Shiburi said: “We see the value in opening doors for youth to build the skills within our industry, shaping the professionals who will lead us into the future.” The MultiChoice Bursary Scheme is open to students in all years of study, including students who have enrolled for their first postgraduate degree that is focused on STEM disciplines (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), particularly: – actuarial science

– electrical, electronic and information engineering – computer science and applied mathematics – information technology (AI and robotics)

– data and information science – digital media technologies. For the 2022 bursary scheme, 10 of these students will be funded via the Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation – an organisation that invests in the future of South African youth – of which MultiChoice is a partner.

“As technological developments continue to advance at a rapid pace, there is a critical need for a dynamic workforce in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in order for our country to keep up with the rest of the world,” said Shiburi. According to MultiChoice, the bursaries extend beyond tuition fees and include registration fees, accommodation costs and an annual living allowance. In order to apply for the bursary, applicants must:

– be a South African citizen – be registered at a South African institute of higher learning – meet the eligibility and qualifying requirements as indicated on the application form.