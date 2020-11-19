Things to avoid when studying

There are just so many tips and guidelines out there to help create or improve your study timetable, most especially at this time when matrics are writing their final exams. However, there is not that much information on what not to do when you are studying. Can you take a nap in between your study breaks, steal a bite from your favourite chocolate to get that sugar rush or take your phone and login on your social media –just for five minutes? Well, a quick answer to all that is no. Take a peek at some other things that you are to avoid while studying. Taking a nap This is a definite no, no. Taking a nap can actually tire you more or slow you down. And chances are it's always going to be longer than you thought it would be. If you must take a nap, make it a 20 minute maximum nap. Try getting more sleep at night. It's important that you are well rested before you go to write your exam.

Cramming

Cramming only puts more pressure on you. It's trying to get a lot of information in a short span which, in essence, is a recipe for disaster. Chances are you will forget it all.

Do not snack on junk foods

A quick fix or that little sugar rush won't help keep you awake or focussed for long periods of time. You need to eat healthy nutritious meals that can help sustain you for longer periods.

Too much caffeine

Drinking too much coffee or energy drinks, with the hopes that it would keep you up longer, is bad for your health. The dangers of this is that it can actually cause you to crash in the end.

Television or social media

Not only are these a distraction which could steal much time away from your studying, but they can also make you feel more tired. Rather take a walk, stretch your muscles or tidy up. These options are good to refresh your mind, while cleaning could help you locate books, papers and even pens easily.