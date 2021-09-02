Thinking of studying nature conservation? Here’s what you need to know

You have to really be passionate about nature and the planet if you’re thinking about taking up a career in nature conservation or being the next Jane Goodall. Nature conservation is protecting and managing the local natural environment and striving to accomplish this in different ways.

A prominent conservationist is Jane Goodall, who at the age of 26, embarked on her primatology study and stayed with jungle chimpanzees for almost 50 years. Goodall is the winner of the Kyoto Prize, Hubbard Medal, and Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement and is a highly decorated conservationist. The earth’s natural resources include air, water, soil, flora, fauna, minerals and conserving these resources ensures that our present and future generations are able to live on a healthy planet, breathe healthy air and live healthy lives. According to NatGeo, the continued human population growth has led to unsustainable rates of consumption of our natural resources, resulting in a loss of the earth’s biodiversity. The main factors driving biodiversity loss include habitat destruction, climate change, invasive species, overexploitation, and pollution.

Conservationists not only ensure the well-being of the environment, according to Career Planet, they also set up conservation laws, provide farmers with advice, control natural resources like fisheries that are being utilised, and they make the general public aware of conservation matters. South Africa’s natural beauty and diverse flora and fauna are well-known all over the world, and our national parks and game reserves are some of the most visited tourist attractions. Protecting our natural environment, resources and biodiversity is important, and the survival of our threatened flora and fauna depends on it. Nature conservationists are at the forefront of protecting our natural resources and ensure that threatened or endangered species that are on the brink of extinction are protected from poaching and smuggling. They care for wildlife and protect them from poachers, and with ivory and rhino horns in demand, this causes our elephant and rhino populations to become targets for criminals and poachers.