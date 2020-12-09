Tips on how to prepare for a rewrite

The decision for matrics to rewrite the mathematics and physics paper has been met with legal disputes, outrage but most importantly, it has created more anxiety and panic among the Class of 2020.

Many pupils have taken to social media to express their disappointment in the Department of Basic Education’s decision for the national rewrite which is set to take place on December 15 and 17.

December 15 was initially set to be the date when all exams would be completed.

A Bryanston High School pupil in an open letter to Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the rewrite would not benefit those who have worked hard to study and write the first exams.

Another pupil also highlighted the psychological effects the rewrite could have on other matrics.