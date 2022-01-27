Top five benefits of vocational training

MATRICULANTS who have not yet finalised their study options for the 2022 academic year should take a serious look at vocational careers, where the demand for qualified and skilled employees remains robust. Vocational training is training that is specific to a career or a trade, meaning that it focuses on the practical application of skills in the workplace. Instead of just giving you theoretical knowledge about a certain field, vocational training helps you to develop practical, immediately relevant skills which opens doors in the job market.

Vocational learners acquire both theoretical knowledge as well as practical skills, which better equips them for the workplace. There are countless benefits to pursuing a vocational qualification, and many people don’t understand the many options available for school leavers (and in some instances even people who have not completed school), or opportunities available to those who follow the vocational training path. Elbie Liebenberg, MD at Oxbridge Academy unpacks five top benefits of vocational training for young South Africans below:

1. You are properly prepared – and skilled for your chosen career A vocational college will provide you the opportunity to develop and receive recognition for skills that can kickstart your career. Liebenberg warns that too many young people opt for generic qualifications, and then later find out that they are not adequately prepared for the real world of work, where employers look for people who can do specific jobs in specific sectors.

“Some qualifications will give you theoretical knowledge in your chosen field of study, but that does not mean that you are prepared for the workplace or that you possess the practical skills you need to perform a particular job role,” notes Liebenberg. 2. Specialised programmes for careers in high demand A good college must have established relationships with top professionals and employers in many different fields. This means that the programmes they offer, and the curriculum for those programmes, are fine-tuned to make sure that they meet the needs of the current marketplace.

The career options in the vocational sector are virtually endless, and incorporate almost all sectors of the economy. “Depending on which vocational training programme you complete, you could pursue a career as an electrician, motor mechanic, boilermaker, beautician, bookkeeper, computer programmer, graphic designer, office assistant, childminder, or HR practitioner, to name only a few of the options. Additionally, many of these fields allow you to start your own business, making you less dependent on the current state of the job market.” 3. Flexibility

Liebenberg notes that a vocational college that allows you to study via distance learning gives you the option of beginning your education when you want, and from wherever you are based. Studying via distance learning also allows you to continue working and attend to family and other commitments more easily than other modes of study. 4. Speed Vocational education is designed to prepare you for entry-level employment in the career of your choice, as quickly as possible. Most vocational programmes can be completed within a few months’ time, and can be complemented with additional qualifications to build a strong skill stack.

“Since these courses prepare you for the workplace, and are designed to fill workplace skills gaps, you will be strongly positioned for an entry-level position,” says Liebenberg. 5. Earning potential When it comes to remuneration, vocational careers are often well paid, and it is not unusual for someone with a technical qualification from a college to out-earn their peers with a general academic degree.