WATCH: Artscape uses theatre to help matrics with language setwork

The year has proven to be tough for everyone; however; for matrics their final year has been filled with drama. This is one of the reasons the Artscape Theatre Centre partnered with the Western Cape Education department to help matrics understand their language setworks a little bit better, even during lockdown. The joint initiative which also involved community radio stations from across the country, saw the production of three grade 12 setworks aired on radio and on digital media platforms such as YouTube, as part of its flagship Artscape Schools Arts Festival. The three productions included the English setwork book Hamlet, Afrikaans book Krismis van Map Jacobs and IsiXhosa setwork Buzani Ku Bawo. Due to the lockdown imposed on March 27 by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19 the Artscape also closed its doors. Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux said the arts and culture is about story-telling, and through the performance of stories, the centre aims to create new meaning.

“For us we see the flagship see ourselves important to look at young pupils and build new audiences.And it's an extension, not every child learns the same some children are visual, others have access to learning material on their laptops.

“Other children in poorer communities still need this information that is why we hired professionals to do the act out the production and record it for audio and visual (radio and YouTube) and those productions were played on all community radio stations,” she said.

She said all three setwork productions were done in consultation with a subject advisor therefore all question and answers supplied were done under the guidance of the subject advisors.

Matrics will be writing their English Paper 2 exam which deals with the literature setwork on November 17, isiXhosa Paper 2 on November 26 and Afrikaans Paper 2 on November 22.