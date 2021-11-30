Westville prisoners aim for a 100% matric pass rate with distinctions

Durban – Inmates writing their final National Senior Certificate are expected to get a 100% pass rate.

This is according to the Department of Correctional Services’ KwaZulu-Natal regional head of development and care, Jabulisile Chonco. “We had an agreement with the learners that they will give us a 100% pass rate and their symbols will start from 80% going upwards. Learners have confirmed that they will excel and produce good results,” said Chonco. Chonco highlighted that Westville Prison is one of the matric examination centres in the province that normally produces a 100% pass rate.

On Tuesday, the acting head of the department, Dr Barney Mthembu visited the facility on behalf of the KZN Department of Education MEC, Kwazi Mshengu, where 19 out of 21 inmates who are writing their National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams wrote their IsiZulu paper 3 final paper. The exam hall was filled with men and women dressed in navy prison clothes who were determined and filled with joy to finish their grade 12 and further their studies. Thembinkosi Dlamini, 21, was among those writing the exam.

“The exams were very challenging, as I was writing my exams I was nervous but hopeful that I will do well. I’m confident that I will get good results because I was prepared and I worked hard during the year,” said Dlamini. Dr Mthembu interacted with the inmates writing their last paper at the facility and he applauded them for the good choice of studying that they have made since there are many distractions in prison. “If you find yourself in a situation like this, you may be comfortable to sit and do nothing, but you have decided that you are moving out of your comfort zone and further your studies to contribute to the future of the economy of this country,” said Mthembu.