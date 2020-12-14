Who qualifies for a matric supplementary exam?

With the 2020 academic year reaching an end and matric exams nearing completion, it's time matrics planning ahead find alternative plan Bs.

While we are aware that this year has been extremely difficult for the Class of 2020 due to loss in contact learning and having to write exams during the Covid-19 pandemic, there is no doubt that some pupils will not get their desired results from the finals.

This could in turn affect their acceptance in a tertiary institution.

But there is always an alternative. Matrics who have not met university requirements for their desired course or those who would like to improve their marks can register to write a second national exam (previously called supplementary exams) in the year immediately after your matric final. You also re-enroll to write at the end of year exams. A second national exam can be written within five years after you completed matric.

Who qualifies to write a second national exam?