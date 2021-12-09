Win a culinary experience and bursary with KOO

If you’re passionate about food and aspire to learn the ropes of what it takes to be a culinary chef, then look no further – culinary show “Colour Your Plate with KOO” is looking for Mzansi’s next top rising chef, and you could win one of four all-inclusive bursaries. Aspiring cooks who are passionate about all things cuisine stand a chance to walk away with one of four all-inclusive culinary bursaries, courtesy of KOO.

The winning rising chef will have an opportunity to kickstart their culinary career at the prestigious Jackie Cameron Chef School for one year, and will be mentored by the country’s top chef and Colour Your Plate with KOO judge Reuben Riffel. Riffel, an international and renowned chef, will award the bursary recipients with a six-month training course at one of his esteemed kitchens. “We are so excited to, once again, embark on this journey to uncover our country’s rising cooking stars through KOO’s all-inclusive bursary programme. For generations, we have been in the hearts and kitchens of many South Africans, and this initiative is an opportunity for us to give back and empower young, aspiring chefs who have an innate passion for the hospitality and culinary industry.

“These bursaries will give them a leg up as they kickstart their careers and also give them access to tangible work experience in the hospitality field,” says Edna Mohale-Maphita, marketing director at Tiger Brands. “We have exposed millions of consumers to Mzansi’s diverse culinary talents through our Colour Your Plate with KOO show. We now have a responsibility to use this platform and initiative to leave an immutable legacy that empowers and rewards food enthusiasts to live out their culinary dreams.” To apply for the all-inclusive culinary bursary programme, aspiring chefs need to follow these simple steps: