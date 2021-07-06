Matrics, it’s a good idea to submit your tertiary applications now
One of the benefits of applying early for tertiary studies is that students are able to relax, knowing that they have already gained admission or are on a waiting list to a higher learning institute of their choice.
The focus is now on preparing for this important phase of your schooling life. However, you also must secure your future study plans for next year before the looming closing dates. It’s important to get your applications in before closing dates.
A delayed start to the higher education year has already been implemented, and tertiary institutions have yet to implement further steps for next year.
However, with the sharp learning curve already undertaken, many institutions are confident in their ability to steer into the year ahead.
Matrics must start exploring their options and apply as soon as they can. This is particularly important when it comes to full-time contact undergraduate programmes.
Competition out there is fierce with limited spaces available, so you need to make the most of your chance while it is still available.
With some institutions and registration for some qualifications (diplomas or higher certificate programmes), applications may stay open for longer. However, even with these programmes, applications will close when full capacity is reached.
There are some institutions that advertise late registration options or permit applications up to the start of the academic year. However, it’s best to have peace of mind and a sense of security from having secured your spot.
Here are some tips.
- Start browsing potential tertiary institutions and the courses they offer that appeal to you.
- Make a list of your top 10 choices and start communicating with the student advisers on these campuses for further advice.
- Consider which courses offer the most relevant qualifications. Bear in mind you want a qualification that equips you for a competitive and still progressing labour market.
- You must also search for an institution that you are able to communicate with and assist its students during lockdown and is able to give them as much support as possible to enable them to perform at their peak.
- Take into account what you want to achieve after qualifying and the best steps to take to attain your goals. Weigh in on how much influence the qualification you will receive has within the industry you want to be in.
- Become familiar with current and up-and-coming career paths available to you. And the best of luck with your future endeavours.