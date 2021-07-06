Matrics, it’s a good idea to submit your tertiary applications now

One of the benefits of applying early for tertiary studies is that students are able to relax, knowing that they have already gained admission or are on a waiting list to a higher learning institute of their choice. The focus is now on preparing for this important phase of your schooling life. However, you also must secure your future study plans for next year before the looming closing dates. It’s important to get your applications in before closing dates.

A delayed start to the higher education year has already been implemented, and tertiary institutions have yet to implement further steps for next year. However, with the sharp learning curve already undertaken, many institutions are confident in their ability to steer into the year ahead. Matrics must start exploring their options and apply as soon as they can. This is particularly important when it comes to full-time contact undergraduate programmes.

Competition out there is fierce with limited spaces available, so you need to make the most of your chance while it is still available. With some institutions and registration for some qualifications (diplomas or higher certificate programmes), applications may stay open for longer. However, even with these programmes, applications will close when full capacity is reached. There are some institutions that advertise late registration options or permit applications up to the start of the academic year. However, it’s best to have peace of mind and a sense of security from having secured your spot.