Matrics to tackle mathematics

On Thursday, grade 12 pupils will be writing Mathematics Paper 1 and Technical Maths Paper 1 at 9am. While at 2pm they are expected to write Mathematics Literacy.

The Mathematics exam papers will be written in a 3 hour duration.

The Class of 2020 were disadvantaged by the Coronavirus pandemic which brought on a national lockdown, imposed on March 27, resulting in them losing over four months in their academic year.

On Wednesday the grade 12s wrote Economics Paper and other language papers.

They have already written English Paper 1 on the first day of exams, November 5th, and Afrikaans on the next day.