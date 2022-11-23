Matriculation exam tips: Five unconventional ideas

It is exam season, and students are under pressure to do well academically in preparation for upcoming university applications. Alternative methods of study, such as changing the scene or using colours creatively, may be helpful for students who struggle to focus.

Story continues below Advertisement

Parrot learning and past papers are not the only way to achieve top results for matrics. With exam season in full swing, Grade 12s are under pressure to excel academically for their university applications. By building on tried-and-tested study methods with creative and unconventional tactics, students can reduce the anxiety associated with hitting the books. This will set them up for academic success, whether applying locally or abroad. “There is no one-size-fits-all approach to preparing for exams. By figuring out your studying preferences, you can improve your chances of excelling academically and remaining mentally fit in the process. While prioritising high marks is important, your mental health is essential to making it through the exam period - without burning yourself out,” says Rebecca Pretorius, Country Manager at global mentorship company Crimson Education. It is important for students to remember that they are not going through this process alone. Pic: Pexels/Pixabay/301920

Crimson Education’s team of educational experts recommend the following creative tactics to help students stay cool, calm, and collected during exam season: Location, location, location: Sitting in the same spot all day can make you feel anxious and uncomfortable. Change your environment every now and then to keep your brain fresh. Strength in numbers: Create study groups with friends, so you can cover the content together and feed off each other’s knowledge and energy.

Story continues below Advertisement

Unleash your creativity: To liven up your material, and ensure that you retain it, use different colours and diagrams to divide up concepts and difficult content. All it takes is five minutes: It is easier to commit to five minutes of studying than an hour. Once you’ve started, you’ve already conquered the hardest part. Channel Harry Styles: Your parents might need some convincing, but music can help you concentrate and keep you relaxed during stressful study sessions.

Story continues below Advertisement