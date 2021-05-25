May/June 2021 National Senior Certificate exams to start on Wednesday

The timetable for the May/June National Senior Certificate examinations for those who have applied for a rewrite has been released and candidates are expected to sit for their first exam on Wednesday.

The exams, which were set to start on May 5, were postponed and will now begin on May 26 and end on July 7.

The first week of the exams will see a lot of language papers being written. The morning paper starts at 9am while the afternoon exam starts at 2pm.

The matric second-chance examinations which are written mid-year are also known as supplementary exams.

Supplementary examinations are open to those who have not passed matric, or candidates who did not satisfy the requirements for their certificates. It gives them a second chance to get their matric certificates. It also gives candidates who could not attend or finish the examination (for medical reasons or a death in the family, for example) a chance to do so.

When the registration closing dates were announced for the supplementary exams the department was accused of not being fair.

A petition has been started to ask the DBE to allow young people more time to register to rewrite (@AmandlaMobi)

The two groups argue that six days was not enough time to register for the matric rewrite. The current registration deadline for the May/June rewrite is February 28, 2021.

In the past, pupils had several weeks in which to register. Youth Capital is also asking how learners would know which subjects to rewrite without knowing their results.