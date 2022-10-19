MEC Chiloane set to host 22nd National Teaching Awards

Johannesburg - Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane is expected to host the 22nd National Teaching Awards (NTA) edition today at the Garden Venue in North Riding, Randburg. The NTA is an event to celebrate the province’s greatest assets, which are teachers. It aims to recognise and promote excellence in teaching, honouring creative and effective teachers who are devoted to their field.

It is one of the ways in which the education sector acknowledges the extraordinary efforts made by excellent teachers, often in very different ways. Following the narrative, earlier this year, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) encouraged teachers to apply for awards for their hard work to be recognised. According to the NTA, the listed categories for the awards were:

1. National Best Teacher Award: This award will honour the best teachers/principal who will represent South Africa in the Global Teacher Award. The teacher will embody the skills which focus more on transforming the lives of learners and the community. Those skills will include the introduction of digital learning tools, ensuring that all children have access to quality education, and initiating environmental and other projects.

2. S/Hero Awards: The DBE says it has been touched by the selfless acts of those teaching during the pandemic, including the integration of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) skills. Despite all the unprecedented challenges, there have been outstanding teachers and principals who compromised their health and assisted learners who could not access virtual learning. 3. National Learner Award: The award will be a sister award to the National Teacher Award as it intends to celebrate and compliment a full-time learner (GET/FET) who is involved in a community development project.

4. Kader Asmal Lifetime Achievement Award 5. Excellence in Grade R Teaching 6. Excellence in Primary School Teaching

7. Excellence in Primary School Leadership 8. Excellence in Secondary School Teaching 9. Excellence in Secondary School Leadership

10. Excellence in Special Needs Teaching 11. Excellence in Special Needs Leadership - (NEW) 12. Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (GET)

13. Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (FET) 14. Excellence in Teaching Natural Sciences 15. Excellence in Teaching Physical Sciences

16. Excellence in Technology – Enhanced, Teaching and Learning The MEC hosted the School of Specialisation (SOS) festival on Saturday, which brought all 21 SOS together in one place to showcase their excellence, innovation, creativity and skills through their best projects alongside partnership industries. [email protected]