MEC Chiloane set to visit Gauteng school after a pupil dies during school trip

Johannesburg - The Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane is expected to visit a school in Pretoria on Tuesday following the death of a Grade 6 pupil on a school trip on Friday. The pupil from the Rafalotse Primary School in Winterveld, Pretoria, lost his life while swimming.

It is alleged that educators and parents were alerted by learners about a fellow learner who was unresponsive in one of the swimming pools. "The educators are reported to have immediately removed the learner from the swimming pool and tried to resuscitate him while waiting for emergency services and police to respond accordingly," it said. The learner was certified dead by paramedics upon their arrival.

MEC Chiloane said he was saddened by the death of the boy. “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of one of our learners. We extend our deepest condolences to the learner’s family and the school community at large,” Chiloane said. The GDE said that according to the information it had received, the Grade 6 learners, accompanied by teachers and some parents, travelled to a resort on Friday morning for a school trip. It said upon their arrival, learners were assembled for a formal ceremony and proceeded to have lunch thereafter.

"After lunch, the learners changed into their swimwear to go play at the swimming pools under the supervision of educators and parents," the GDE said. The department said the police were probing the circumstances surrounding the incident. [email protected]

