MEC Lesufi to launch Tembisa School of Specialisation in Commerce and Entrepreneurship

Tembisa - The Gauteng Department of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is set to launch the School of Specialisation in Commerce and Entrepreneurship in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni. The school is the 28th School of Specialisation (SoS) launched by the Gauteng Department of Education aimed to nurture talent across key disciplines, developing the future generation of leaders in South Africa.

According to the GDE, the Tembisa SoS is the first Entrepreneurship school in Ekurhuleni Municipality, with its main focus being tourism and hospitality. In preparation for Lesufi’s arrival on Tuesday morning, learners began erecting tables to display and sell their products. These learners specialise in plumbing, clothing, machinery and food. Speaking to IOL, the learners expressed their happiness with the SoS launch, saying this will be their platform to showcase their business strategies.

The Tembisa School of Specialisation in Commerce and Entrepreneurship is giving learners a chance to promote their businesses, which will help them hone their skills. One Grade 8 learner, Kamogelo Khambule, who was selling coffee, muffins and chocolate cakes, said this launch was beneficial to her business skills, and she had bigger dreams of, one day, owning a chain of beauty parlours. "For the future, I want to branch into the beauty industry. I want to build a beauty empire where people can do their nails, make-up, receive the best massages and hair treatment. I want to see it big," Khambule said.

Parents, guardians, and tourism and hospitality business owners were also present to show their support and observe the talents that these future entrepreneurs possess.