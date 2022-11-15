MEC Mbali Frazer condemns attacks of KZN teachers and pupils

Kamogelo Moichela KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education Mbali Frazer has conveyed her shock and disappointment at the attack and robbery of teachers and pupils at Georgetown High School.

Frazer has condemned the “barbaric” act and called for the police to leave no stone unturned in order to apprehend the criminals. “The community must help the police in identifying these criminals. We must remember that safety in schools is a responsibility of everyone in the community. If these criminals are not arrested, they will continue with their cruelty in our schools and in society,” she said. Teachers and pupils from the school were attacked and robbed of their valuables and cash during an overnight study session on Saturday evening.

According to the KZN education department, three armed men broke into the school premises by cutting through the fence and reportedly held a security guard at gunpoint and demanded keys for the offices. “The security guard and the educators refused to give the keys to the armed men which led to the latter firing a series of gunshots as they shot at the padlocks in an attempt to open them. “After several failed attempts to break the padlocks, the gunmen climbed over the wall to gain entry into the classrooms where the learners were busy with the study session. They robbed them of their cellphones and cash,” the department said.

The MEC applauded the parents who were able to swiftly make their way to the school to provide the necessary support to the learners. “Learners were seriously traumatised by the incident and the parents who quickly came to the school played a big role in calming them down so we really want to thank them,” she said. The KZN Education Department said it would continue to monitor the affected learners and provide necessary support when it was needed.