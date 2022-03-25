Meet the woman who’s driving change in a male-dominated industry

With only two years in the motor industry, Bronwyn Fynn the General Manager for Marketing at the FMGH Group is already making waves. Bronwyn was recently nominated for the Motoring Women Of The Year Awards 2022. The Motoring Women of The Year Awards is a non-profitable organisation solely sponsored by MFC, a division of Nedbank which aim is to acknowledge and encourage women in Motoring South Africa who have willingly devoted their all in this male dominated industry.

Fynn is a highly experienced marketing specialist with over two decades of experience in brand management, public relations, media and marketing who has taken the fledgling FMGH Group and helped establish it as one of KwaZulu-Natal’s leading car dealerships. She cut her teeth in the fast-paced world of marketing and branding at a major poultry company before moving to the media industry where she climbed the ladder to become National Events Manager for South Africa’s largest English newspaper group. Fynn has built and conceptualized the branding and marketing for one of South Africa’s oldest newspapers, The Mercury, managed provincial and national events such as CraftFest, the National High School Quiz and the Santa Run. In addition, she has helped launch language Isolezwe lsiXhosa - South Africa’s first IsiXhosa newspaper.

Not only that, but she has demonstrated her business acumen after opening her very own consulting company where she conceptualised market and event strategies, project management, event management and corporate gifting for companies. While her experience is dominated in the media sector, it has been in the motoring industry where Fynn’s versatility, insight and leadership has shone through. As the General Manager for Marketing at the FMGH Group responsible for Marketing and Communications, she has the Volvo Cars Hillcrest, Volvo Cars Pietermaritzburg and Fiat Chrysler Hillcrest dealerships under her watch.

These were all fairly new dealerships when Fynn was brought in and she had to develop and execute their marketing and communication strategy from scratch. She has done this with aplomb by driving the dealerships marketing through the establishment of digital platforms that have resulted in exponential sales growth. In addition, Bronwyn has forged partnerships through eventing at premium and inaugural events like the Bubbles at Fordoun Champagne Festival, Black JEEPERS SA Club Ride, Durban Sunrise and the Amashova Cycle Race.