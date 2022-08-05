Mining group leads the charge in skills development

Skills development means better opportunities. It means that jobs can be considered where unskilled workers would never be able to venture. Skills are a key to the economy growing, businesses expanding and job creation.
Organisations such as Alfeco Holdings and its four operating companies have implemented vital skills development interventions that bridge the skills gap between unemployed youth and skilled employee requirements from operating companies. Alfeco held its Alfeco Graduation Ceremony, honouring sixty-five learners who have completed portable skills training activities that target skilled and unskilled unemployed youth, matriculants, varsity students, and unemployed graduates.
The graduates completed skills development activities such as Production Technology learnerships, Metallurgical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering Internships. The training initiatives are in partnerships with Dee Empire, Imisebenzi Development Agency and Nhlanhla P.S Holdings.
"Our business continuity strategy relies on our indispensable skills development initiatives that continuously aim to cultivate the development of critical and portable skills in the metals sector, economically empower youth from poor backgrounds within the communities it operates by training to hire," says Neil Reddy, Alfeco Business Strategy Director.
"In helping you address your personal development needs or career aspirations, in a country like ours, your academic training must also enable you to become part of that generation that helps us move away from the crisis of having unemployed graduates,” added Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science & Innovation.
Education