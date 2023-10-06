Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation, Blade Nzimande, is expected to announce his final decision on placing the University of South Africa (UNISA) under administration. This comes after the university’s governance system has been in the limelight amid allegations of corruption, misconduct, mismanagement, and maladministration.

Nzimande served the university with a notice, following a biting report into its affairs by an independent assessor, Professor Themba Mosia. Mosia was appointed to investigate all affairs at Unisa, which included tender and supply chain issues. The scathing report by Mosia, revealed how millions of rands were misused under the watch of both the university’s council and management.

However, the minister expressed his satisfaction with a report released by Mosia. In August, the university council was given about a week to make written representations on why it should not be placed under administration. According to the department, the minister delayed making his decision on mutual agreement that the period of the written representations be extended to September 4.