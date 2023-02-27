Minister Nzimande in shock over rate of student murders, robberies and rapes

Johannesburg - The escalating number of Post School Education and Training (PSET) students being murdered, robbed and raped in one month has raised safety concerns for the Higher Education Department. Outraged, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande has condemned the continuing murder of PSET students. This comes after eight student murder cases were reported across the country in one month.

“We must recognise that our Post School Education and Training (PSET) sector is a microcosm of our greater society. This is clearly demonstrated in the manifestation and in many instances of reproduction of social pathologies on our campuses such as rape, violent murders, mostly against women,” Nzimande said. On February 12, Busiwe Notyawe, Sesethu Dweba and Asanda Ngubo, who were students at Eastcape Midlands TVET College in the Eastern Cape, were murdered while socialising at a public entertainment venue. The students were enrolled for N5 Management Assistant and Financial Management at the college’s Heath Park Campus in Gqeberha.

According to preliminary investigations, the students were socialising at a sit-in place in Kwazakele when an unknown gunman forced his way into the house and fired shots at them. Last week on Armed Forces Day, a 22-year-old male student, Lesego Tsindo, at Sydney Maseko Community College was stabbed to death near his residential area. A 19-year-old male student, Thabang Ndlovu, at Aaron Moeti Community College was also stabbed to death on February 23. He was found lying on the sports ground near the Aaron Moeti Community by community members and fellow students.

Another incident happened the same day (February 23) at Fort Hare university where three female students were mugged and assaulted on their way to the university’s Alice campus. One student was killed and the other was raped. The incident occurred outside the campus on the Tyhume river bridge that connects the town of Alice with the university campus. Nzimande called upon law enforcement agencies to investigate the circumstances that might have led to the death of these students.

Nzimande thanked the SAPS for their swift investigation which led to the questioning of one suspect. He also urged members of the public who might have information to help with investigations to contact the Alice police station. The minister appealed to all students to be more vigilant on and off campus and called upon all the institutions to establish institutional community safety and security forums to discuss safety issues affecting institutions and the community at large. He further encouraged all vice-chancellors and TVET college principals to continue to engage with the Department of Higher Education and Training on all security-related issues to enable the department to engage with the Cabinet Security Cluster, particularly on security concerns that have an impact on the institutions’ ability to perform their duties.