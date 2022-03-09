Minister Thulas Nxesi launches R551 million job creation project

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi has launched a R551 million job creation project. The programmes were launched at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Glenwood, Durban, after the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour, entered into a partnership agreement with the Fuze Institute for Humanitarian Praxis. The UIF, through its Labour Activation Programmes (LAP), has set aside R551 million for the three projects for 19 921 beneficiaries – 70% of which are former UIF contributors who lost their jobs.

The Minister said 14 771 beneficiaries will be trained as chief food handlers, while 5 000 beneficiaries will be trained in enterprise development or mixed farming. A further 150 beneficiaries will be trained as fibre optic technicians. Speaking at the launch, FUZE CEO Thandi Ngcobo said 14 771 beneficiaries have been employed by the Department of Education, in KwaZulu-Natal, after completing their training. She said the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal has pledged to support the 5 000 pupils’ co-operatives by purchasing their farming produce, while Link Africa has committed to employing the 150 beneficiaries as Fibre Optic Technicians upon completion of training.

Taking to the podium, Nxesi said all efforts to create employment in South Africa should be strongly welcomed, considering the high levels of unemployment in the country. "In light of the added ’Employment’ mandate to our department, we are urging the private sector and all potential stakeholders to partner with us to reduce and end unemployment in the country because partnerships are key to creating jobs. Therefore, all UIF training projects must be linked to employment creation because we do not want pupils to idle at home upon completion of training," he said. Acording to Director-General of Employment and Labour Thobile Lamati, the department is committed to playing its role in creating jobs.

“We are worried about the growing unemployment in the country. However, we pledge to play our role in projects such as this launch, which includes jobs, especially for young people. To the pupils, I urge you not to waste this opportunity because it does not come often,” Lamati said. One of the beneficiaries, Bayanda Zaca, said he often worked odd construction jobs before starting the UIF training. “Today, I am the head chef at a top restaurant in Durban, after undergoing the UIF culinary training. I am also helping the new trainees at the food processing centre in Ndwedwe. I am truly grateful to the UIF for turning my life around," he said.

Another beneficiary, Lethabo Tsonope, who was funded by the UIF, said she is now a commercial pilot for FlySafair, flying a Boeing 783-800. “I never thought, in my wildest dreams, that I would become a pilot because it was so expensive and affordability was a problem. I am grateful to be where I am today and urge young girls to put God first to succeed,” she said. IOL