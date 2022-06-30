Mobile career expo impacts 6 500 local learners

The expo targeted learners in Grade 9 to provide subject choice guidance for Grade 10, and in Grade 11 to assist in career planning. This is the second Impala Career Expo in a two-year cycle. A career expo is an event where employers, community partners and professionals meet with prospective job seekers, interns and students. Company representatives usually have tables where questions can be answered, and business cards exchanged. The expo educated and equipped learners with information about what they can look forward to if they opt for a career in the mining industry.

Mark Munroe, Impala Rustenburg’s CEO, said: “We believe the private and public sectors must work together to enable the youth to contribute towards developing South Africa’s economy.” Mabel Mutle, principal of Charora High School in Chaneng said: “We have not had a career expo at this school before and I was very impressed. It made a big difference to our learners, it motivated them to rethink their future and gave them hope for a successful career.” Attentive students attending the 2022 Impala Career Expo. Picture: Supplied Munroe said that Impala Rustenburg’s School Support Programme embraces a far-reaching approach with key objectives that include addressing identified learning gaps; supporting teachers and contributing to their competence and knowledge; providing infrastructure, facilities and teaching aids for schools; and providing career guidance and leadership development for high school learners.