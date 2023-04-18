Mobile classrooms for North West primary school as winter looms

The MEC for Education in North West, Viola Motsumi, has provided four mobile classrooms at Tlhakajeng Primary School in Kraaipan village near Khunwanana as an interim measure to the classroom shortage due to fire damage. This comes after the community members in 2019 who were intending to boycott elections due to service delivery-related issues set the school on fire and damaged six classrooms.

Swiftly attending to the matter, Motsumi has instructed officials to provide more classrooms for the primary school as winter loomed. ‘’We cannot condemn learners for the acts committed by the adults. These learners suffered for a long time without a proper school in this area. Now we are approaching winter, and we cannot expose them to the cold,’’ she said. Motsumi vowed to build the school eight classrooms, an administration block and ablution facilities this year. ‘’Next year, we are going to ensure that we improve their sporting grounds,’’ she added.