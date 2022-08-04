More than 1000 teacher posts available in Western Cape next year

The Western Cape Department of Education has announced the basket of affordable posts for teachers will be increased by more than 1000 in the province for the 2023 academic year. The Department has completed the first part of its stakeholder consultations for the year after meeting as part of the annual consultation process, according to the provisions of the Employment of Educators’ Act.

The increased allocation will allow for the appointment of up to exactly 1 143 additional teachers to the current staff of the Western Cape Education Department. The details of the distribution of these posts are still to be finalised as part of the stakeholder consultation process. “This is a much-needed boost to our system. In previous years, our budget has allowed us to only expand by as little as six additional posts, as seen in 2016, with increases thereafter.

“What this increase does is to put us in a better position to expand learning opportunities and deliver quality education in the Western Cape,” said Western Cape Education minister David Maynier. Once the engagements with education stakeholders regarding the distribution of the posts have been finalised, Maynier said they would then be able to inform schools of their teacher allocation for 2023. This is scheduled to be communicated by the end of August, which will give schools the opportunity to plan ahead for the 2023 school year.

Maynier thanked the team from the department that has worked hard to make the allocation happen, as well as the Provincial Treasury, who have been working closely together to ensure the extra budget allocation made this increase to the basket of posts possible. “Our principals, teachers, and staff are our greatest asset, and they are always willing and able to share their experience and knowledge with those joining our schools through our new post allocations. “I thank them for their hard work this year, and I have no doubt that we will continue to see the excellence in teaching that our province is well known for,” Maynier added.

