Motheo TVET College to pay back R38.8 million unallocated NSFAS grant funding

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it has signed an Acknowledgement of Debt (AoD) agreement with Motheo TVET College in the Free State relating to the SIU's National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) investigation. The institution has agreed to pay R38,686,477.10 back to NSFAS, and the funds paid by Motheo TVET College are unallocated funds from 2017 to 2022.

The unallocated funds are monies that were meant for students who qualified for funding but either changed institutions or de-registered SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said that the funds stayed in the institution's possession for that period and were supposed to return to NSFAS. “Motheo TVET College has agreed to a monthly instalment of R855,679.91 over a period of 60 months,” Kganyago said.

Kaizer Kganyago also said that the SIU encourages other institutions of higher learning to come forward and pay back unallocated funds due to NSFAS. “The SIU has so far recovered over R421.3 million from institutions of higher learning,” Kganyago said. Kganyago further added that SIU's preliminary investigation has revealed that more than R5 billion in NSFAS money was possibly allocated to students who did not qualify to be funded.

“The SIU is, in terms of proclamation R88 of 2022, authorised to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of NSFAS and to recover any financial losses suffered by the state through corruption and negligence.” Kganyago said. Kganyago alluded to the fact that the SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during both investigations caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration. Kganyago said SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action in line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996