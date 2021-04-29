Mother’s Day breakfast that tastes like a hug, thanks to Sasko

ENCOURAGE mom to put her feet up or have a morning lie-in – and thank the most wonderful mom for wearing multiple hats throughout the past 12 months, as she’s been home-schooling, working and running a tight ship in the household – all at the same time. It’s exhausting just thinking about it, but mom does it with a smile.

Sasko has developed a range of recipes that are perfect for health enthusiasts, as the Low GI Added Care range is packed with vitamins and minerals, and is high in fibre. It’s also available in five delicious flavours.

Whether mom prefers Seeded Whole Wheat Brown Bread, Whole Wheat Brown Bread, Oats and Honey-flavoured White Bread, Multi-seed Cranberry Brown Bread, or the Soy & Linseed Bread, there’s something for everyone. The options really take your breakfast or other meals up a notch, in flavour and health.

Just like mom prioritises your well-being throughout the year, it’s an opportunity to return the favour on Mother’s Day.

Bon appetit, moms.

Honey and Oats French Toast Muffins.

Ingredients

6 large eggs

2 cups milk

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 1⁄2 tbs sugar

1 1⁄2 tbs vanilla extract

14 cups cubed Sasko Low GI Honey & Oats White Bread

Golden syrup for serving

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a mun tin with butter. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, cinnamon, sugar, and vanilla extract. Add cubed bread to the mixture and fold until combined, and all of the liquid is absorbed. Divide the bread mixture into mun tins, pressing it lightly into each cup to compact it. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Allow to cool for 5 minutes, scoop out, and serve topped with golden syrup.

Seeded Bread Omelettes.

Ingredients

1⁄2 cup of crumbed Sasko Low GI Seeded Brown Bread

3 eggs

Ready-made white sauce

Pinch of cayenne

Pinch of salt & pepper

Method

Pour hot white sauce over the breadcrumbs, mixing and mashing them well. Separate the egg yolk and white, whisking the whites until stiff. Whisk yolk of eggs, cayenne, salt and pepper until thick and stir into the white sauce and breadcrumb mixture. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Cut and fold in the stiffly-beaten egg whites to the mixture. In a hot, oiled medium frying pan, turn in the omelette and cook lightly. Set the pan in the oven to dry on the top of the omelette. Remove pan from oven and serve.

Linseed and soy, chicken and egg quiche. Picture: Nickey Bothma

Ingredients

1kg cooked chicken

6 large eggs

2 cups milk

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground mustard

6 slices of Sasko Low GI Linseed White Bread, cut into cubes

1 cup grated cheese

Method

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, salt and mustard together. Stir in the bread cubes, cheese and cooked chicken. Pour into a greased baking dish. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Bake uncovered at 180°C for 40 minutes, or until a knife inserted comes out clean.