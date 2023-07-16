Mpumalanga Department of Education vows to act after learner caught “drinking” at school

The Mpumalanga Department of Education (MPDoE) has called for an immediate suspension of a learner who was caught on camera drinking what is believed to be an alcoholic beverage on the school premises. The learner from Sitfokotile Secondary School in Matsulu, Mbombela was seen on a video that has gone viral drinking what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage while in the classroom.

The video shows a learner in a full school uniform at the school drinking. It is not clear when and what time this incident occurred, however, the department showed a zero-tolerance approach to underage drinking and condemned the behaviour saying it sets a bad example to other learners. The Department said it was concerned about the disturbing video circulating on social media platforms.

It has since directed the school to submit a detailed report about the incident and to institute disciplinary proceedings against the learner concerned as a corrective measure in line with the South African Schools Act and the code for learners. It added that it will send a team of officials to the school to investigate the incident. The team will also advise the school governing body (SGB) on the steps to be taken to address this incident.