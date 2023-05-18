Johannesburg – The Mpumalanga Department of Education has expressed sadness and shock following the tragic deaths of three learners who died in road accidents in the province on Tuesday.
The three learners died in separate car crashes on the R40 between Bushbuckridge and Acornhoek in Mpumalanga.
In the first incident, a Grade 11 boy from Masilela Secondary School died after being involved in an accident on the R40.
According to reports the learner was crossing the road and was distracted by a passing truck and didn’t notice the bakkie behind it and was hit by the bakkie.
Another accident happened at Saselani village where four learners who were walking on the other side of the road were hit by a minibus taxi. Two of them, brothers, were killed instantly. The other two were injured.
It is alleged that the taxi had tried to overtake another vehicle before it hit the learners.
“The third accident, which is alleged to be a hit-and-run, occurred later in the afternoon when a car knocked down a girl. She was taken to the Mapulaneng hospital and is currently receiving medical attention,” the department said.
The department offered its condolences to the bereaved families and said a team had been deployed to provide counselling to all who were affected.
