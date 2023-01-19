Mpumalanga Education MEC urges parents to support their children irrespective of results

Johannesburg - The Mpumalanga Education MEC, Bonakele Majuba, has called on parents to support their children as Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will announce the results on Thursday. Majuba said there was no better time for parents to show to their children than now.

Motshekga is expected to announce the results in the evening. The Mpumalanga Department of Education requested parents and guardians not to put their children under pressure and provide great support to them during the release of results. Motshekga is expected to release the 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) results on Thursday and pupils were advised to collect their statements of results from the centres they sat for their final exams.

Majuba is also expected to announce the 2022 NSC results on Friday at the University of Mpumalanga. He said parents should encourage their children, talk and reassure them that they are fully behind them and that they will support them whatever the results. “Support children in their pursuit of their dreams rather than pressuring them to do it for you as a parent. Whatever the outcome, your child can get help and support. It’s a good idea to take time to explore the options available, make sure your child makes the best decision.

“You may also want to talk to a professionally qualified career adviser who could give impartial information, advice and guidance on what choices are available,” Majuba said. The department said the levels of anxiety were higher at the moment and parents must play a role of ensuring that their children were calm and make them understand that even if they don’t get the results they wished for, such lack of progress does not mean the end of the world. It encouraged pupils to take second-chance programmes such as matric rewrite to improve their outcomes. “It’s important that they do not panic, but are encouraged to take their time about making decisions. They don’t need to rush into deciding what to do next,” it said.

