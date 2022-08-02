Mpumalanga gets state-of-the-art school

The Shabalala Secondary School in White Hazy Circuit in Mpumalanga was officially handed over by the provincial Department of Education together with the Department of Public Works, Roads and Transport and the City of Mbombela. The Department has deemed Shabalala Secondary School as one of the recently completed state-of-the-art schools situated in the Ehlanzeni District.

The school accommodates 1205 learners from Grade 8 to Grade 11 with 36 teachers. The school infrastructure project included 26 class rooms, an admin block, reception area, classrooms, school hall, media centre, toilets, science laboratory and library. According to the Mpumalanga department, the school infrastructure improvement intended to eliminate overcrowding and create a favourable environment to enhance teaching and learning as well as to improve the performance of learners.

“The aim of school infrastructure improvement is to make sure that learners are well accommodated in school and have a proper and safe environment. “The handover serves as an example of how we are trying as a department to improve our areas,” the Department spokesperson Jasper Zwane said. He also urged the community of Mpumalanga to take care of their schools because it belonged to them.

MEC for Education in Mpumalanga Bonakele Majuba said the occasion to them was a fulfilment of a promise. “It is about cementing a healthy relationship with the community of Shabalala Secondary School and it is a way of showcasing what could be achieved if people work together,” Majuba said. "We are proud that more than 1200 learners are enjoying learning in a state-of-the-art school which is just at their doorstep. It feels good to see the joy, the smiles and the expression of fulfilment that came about with the construction of this school.“

The MEC extended his gratitude to the Public Works Department for joining hands and making sure that the handover is a success. "The Department of Public Works and Transport under the stewardship of MEC Mohita Latchminrain has led from the front in this regard and as such they deserve our salutation for a job well done. Siyabonga Kakhulu," he stated. During the address, Majuba thanked the principal of the school for allowing and making sure that the school was well maintained.

He said he was impressed to learn that Shabalala Secondary School was the only school in this circuit that participated in the provincial ABC Motsepe South African Choral Eisteddford. "We request the community that they must take care of their schools. People must report any wrong doing that they see towards the school's infrastructure because not reporting will only take us back in terms of our own progress," he added. Speaking of the Rhandza Xikolo xa Wena project, Zwane said he was happy that almost every school participated and it meant that people now understood the concept of taking care of their schools and environments.

The Rhandza Xikolo xa Wena is a project that was formed by the Department of Education in Mpumalanga to clean schools and make sure that the environment and infrastructure was in good condition. Zwane said the school cleaning project would help keep the schools clean at all times and it would be a good place for learners to be in. [email protected]