Mpumalanga pupil dies by suicide at school

Johannesburg - A learner has died by suicide at a school in Mpumalanga, with officials expected to visit the school on Friday. This is the second incident in as many weeks after another learner in Claremont in KwaZulu-Natal died by suicide.

The Department of Education in Mpumalanga said its senior officials were expected to visit the school to gather more information about the circumstances that led to the incident and also convey condolences to the family of the deceased. This comes after a pupil at Kriel Hoërskool in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, allegedly died by suicide within the school premises. The provincial department said they were shocked to learn about the death of the learner and how it happened.

It said the information they received stated that the learner allegedly hanged himself in the classroom storage area on Thursday morning. "The circumstances that led to this incident are, as of now, unknown to the department," it said. The department added that the officials would also provide counselling services to learners and teachers.

A few weeks ago, a matric pupil from Umqhele Secondary School in Clermont, KwaZulu-Natal, allegedly died by suicide at home after writing her isiZulu Home Language Paper 1. Pupils were urged by an educational psychologist and the KwaZulu-Natal Parents’ Association to speak out about any challenges they are facing amid their final exams. [email protected]

