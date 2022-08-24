Mpumalanga schools to merge or shut down due to poor enrolment

Mpumalanga schools with low learner enrolment may either be merged or closed down, however the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has advised the Mpumalanga provincial Department of Education to ensure adequate public consultation when implementing the school rationalisation programme. The committee has heard from the department that the decision to close schools or merge them was being resisted by communities, especially where it involves schools named after community heroes.

Briefing the committee as part of the oversight programme in the province this week, the department said 71 schools have been identified for rationalisation (merge and closure) or realignment. A rationalisation and realignment committee has been established to lead the implementation of this programme. The committee was told tha the identified schools were non-viable, some with enrolment of fewer than 100 and some fewer than 50. There was also a report about a school with six learners in different grades and only one teacher.

In a statement issued by Parliament, the committee said it felt there needed to be proper consultation in implementing the school rationalisation programme. It must also be considered that the provision of scholar transport for learners who will now have travel further, the committee said. The Mpumalanga province is also facing an infrastructure backlog, which includes the need to build additional classrooms, replace old and unsafe school buildings and provide sanitation. An estimated budget of R40 billion is required to address the backlog, the committee noted.

The Parliamentary committee visited schools in the Nkomazi Local Municipality this week. In addition to infrastructure challenges, they learnt of other issues were learners’ poor performance and the use of drugs at school was prevalent. In one school, the principal told the committee that learners put marijuana in their food during lunch breaks. Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba recommended that the department at provincial, district and circuit levels visit the under-performing schools to help them brainstorm plans to improve learners’ performance.