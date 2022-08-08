Nearly 600 000 online school admissions recorded in Gauteng

The Gauteng Department of Education has said 595 919 Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications for school enrolments had been successfully processed since the opening of the 2023 online admissions application period last month. The GDE online admissions system recorded 250 463 applications made for Grade 1 and 345 456 applications for Grade 8 so far.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi said the online admissions system kept improving and was processing a large number of applications each year, for which they were very proud. “The existence of this system has saved many parents a lot of time and resources required when applying for their children. In the past, parents needed to travel and wait in long queues at schools to apply,” he said. Lesufi said it was now easy to apply because parents could use their smartphone or computer to apply for their children in under 20 minutes via the online admissions system.

The GDE further said the online system had proven to have functioned seamlessly with minimal challenges as a large number of parents and guardians had been able to apply without any major difficulties. The Education Department reminded parents and guardians to quickly apply as the 2023 online application period for both Grade 1 and 8 will close at midnight on August 19. “Only 14 days remain before the system closes to mark the end of the application period,” the GDE added.

“We urge all parents to either upload the documents onto the online admissions system when applying or submit certified copies of the required documentation to the schools they applied to. Applicants who opted to upload onto the system must not submit their documents at the schools they applied to.” The department further advised parents and guardians who require assistance with the application process to contact their call centre on 0800 000 789 or WhatsApp them on 060 891 0361. In terms of applying, parents and guardians were also instructed to visit the department's website www.gdeadmissions.gov.za to register and create unique login credentials for their application profile.

