Netflix offers bursaries to black aspiring creatives in TV and film industry
Share this article:
Online streaming entertainment service Netflix is inviting 2022 post-graduates pursuing film or TV qualifications to apply for a full scholarship.
The scholarship is aimed at helping “black, Indian and coloured” students studying for film, TV and/or AV qualifications at a South African higher education institution.
The service said this was a part of its commitment to support black representation in the TV and film industry.
The bursary is a partnership with social investment fund management and advisory firm Tshikululu Social Investments, which will be responsible for successfully rolling out and executing the bursary funding programme.
“The scholarship is designed to provide financial assistance through full scholarships at partner higher educational institutions in South Africa to support formal education and training of aspiring black creatives in the film and TV discipline.
Criteria:
- A post-graduate student pursuing one-year post-graduate studies in film, television and/ or audio-visual related qualifications at one of the below-mentioned institutions.
- Black student, as defined by the B-BBEE Code of Conduct.
- A South African citizen.
- Undergraduate academic average of 60% minimum to have been completed during the period 2019 to 2021.
- Students who have another bursary or are funded by NSFAS do not qualify. Students must be self-funded.
Eligible partnered education institutions:
- UCT
- Wits University
- University of Johannesburg
- University of Pretoria
- Durban University of Technology
- Tshwane University of Technology
- Afda
- Boston Media House
- Aaca Film and Acting School
- City Varsity
To apply visit the Tshikululu website.
Deadline: October 31, 2021