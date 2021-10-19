Netflix offers bursaries to black aspiring creatives in TV and film industry

The scholarship is aimed at helping “black, Indian and coloured” students studying for film, TV and/or AV qualifications at a South African higher education institution.

Online streaming entertainment service Netflix is inviting 2022 post-graduates pursuing film or TV qualifications to apply for a full scholarship.

The service said this was a part of its commitment to support black representation in the TV and film industry.

The bursary is a partnership with social investment fund management and advisory firm Tshikululu Social Investments, which will be responsible for successfully rolling out and executing the bursary funding programme.

“The scholarship is designed to provide financial assistance through full scholarships at partner higher educational institutions in South Africa to support formal education and training of aspiring black creatives in the film and TV discipline.