New digital tools will enable UCT scientists to prepare for malaria outbreaks in southern Africa

The University of Cape Town has received part of approximately R487-million from the Wellcome foundation to support global research aimed at addressing urgent health threats brought about by climate change. This funding provides for 24 research teams in 12 countries around the world to develop innovative digital tools to model the relationship between climate change and infectious diseases.

UCT’s project team is led by its science faculty in a collaboration between the Modelling and Simulation Hub, Africa (MASHA) in the department of Statistical Sciences and the Climate Systems Analysis Group (CSAG) in the Environmental and Geographical Sciences department. The Wellcome Trust-funded project will allow the development of the foundational tool that will focus on data related to malaria transmission in Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia and South Africa; a region specifically chosen due to the goal and political interest in eliminating malaria. This project brings together disease modelling expertise at MASHA and climate modelling expertise at CSAG to build Health: RADAR - Responsible Access to Data for Analysis and Research.

Health: RADAR will be an open-source web based platform in which the team will collate, curate and transform data to catalyse Climate Sensitive Infectious Disease (CSID) modelling. The tool can be used to explore data across a range of diseases in several countries on the continent. The tools by UCT’s Health: RADAR will be developed during the early part of the five-year global project, with later years being used for implementation and evaluation within communities.

The software will be open source, allowing researchers and policymakers all around the world to benefit from the tools and support preparations to limit the disastrous impact of climate-related diseases in future. The climate crisis is a health emergency which is threatening the lives and wellbeing of communities around the world in many ways – including the spread of infectious diseases. As global temperatures continue to warm, more places are becoming suitable habitats for disease-carrying mosquitoes. Increases in extreme weather events like storms and floods can also contaminate water supplies and disrupt access to safe sanitation, causing the spread of life-threatening infections.

The connection between climate change and the spread of infectious disease is often overlooked, or not made at all, said Felipe Colón, the technology lead at Wellcome. “This has resulted in a critical shortage of tools that model the relationship between climate change and disease outbreaks, and those that do exist are often complex and not accessible for local health official and policymakers. Without these, decision-makers are in danger of finding themselves unprepared, leaving communities unprotected in the face of increasing disease outbreaks, risking the lives of millions,” Colón said. Health: RADAR will incorporate health, climate, transmission, entomological, economic and demographic data with emphasis on responsible documentation and data contextualisation with additional support to enable CSID modelling in the region. Local users will be able to both draw from and contribute data to the tool, allowing it to be a living data resource.