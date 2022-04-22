New sports programme gives youth a safe space to learn and play

Under Armour is the proud sponsor of the CoolPlay hub, a sports development programme aimed at nurturing the sporting abilities of underprivileged children aged 5 - 18 and providing a safe space for them to learn, play and build relationships. The programme offers learners a specialised curriculum that develops social and emotional learning. Under the guidance of positive role models and CoolPlay coaches, learners are encouraged to build strong peer relationships and develop valuable life skills.

The Coolplay team says Under Armour’s THE ONLY WAY IS THROUGH mantra, which speaks to strength and resilience, is in line with their vision and mission as they hope to develop these qualities in the learners. CEO of CoolPlay, Tori Gardner, said it is important that the team has pride in wearing CoolPlay on their chests. “Alongside Under Armour, we believe that our Champions will be easy to identify in the communities they work and feel good while they do good. Thank you to Under Armour for joining our team,” she said.

Developing youth sports is an initiative that Under Armour is always willing to support. This partnership is a commitment to growing local talent and enjoying the gift of team sports. Team sports build character, strategic thinking, goal setting and leadership skills. This also gives the Under Armour team the opportunity to connect with the learners and share the gift of team sports – the team enjoyed a game of netball as they handed over the kit.

Under Armour is offering underprivilged children between the ages of 5 - 18 a safe space to learn, play and build relationships. Picture: Supplied “We are delighted to partner with CoolPlay, who does incredible work on and off the field to enrich the lives of school kids through sport. It’s so exciting to witness the passion, determination and dedication of the CoolPlay Champions and the difference they are making to these kids,” said Lorrianne Cloete, Head of Marketing for Apollo Brands Pty Ltd. “We are honoured to have the UA logo alongside that of CoolPlays and we look forward to a powerful partnership together,” she added.

