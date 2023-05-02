New state-of-the-art education building opens at UWC

At any given time there are more than 3 000 students enrolled at the UWC Education Faculty, and now they have a new building to call home. The green building on the southern section of the UWC main campus in Bellville features state-of-the-art classrooms that will set the benchmark for producing educators, and teaching and learning spaces for early childhood development, primary and high school.

UWC Rector and Vice-Chancellor Professor Tyrone Pretorius said that the faculty building was initially constructed in the 1960s and was made up of standalone buildings and empty spaces. “Now our Faculty of Education has a new home, one which the dean is very proud of, but that we as a university are also proud of.” The Department of Higher Education and Training provided funding for UWC to offer a Bachelor of Education Foundation phase programme. The first cohort graduated in 2020, and this year at the autumn graduation, more than 30 students graduated with the Postgraduate Certificate in Education (FET) Phase Teaching.