New STEAM laboratory set to enhance students’ experience

Quinton Pascoe, the preparatory school Headmaster, says the new addition to their facilities is in line with the school’s commitment to providing a curriculum that promotes rich, varied and collaborative thinking in an engaging environment. The spacious STEAM space features aesthetic décor and graphic art, adding appeal and visual delight to the students’ experience. The furniture is unique and attractive, combined with the artistic design and fittings, the room is far removed from conventional classrooms and STEM tech rooms.

The students’ journey through the preparatory school years are enhanced by the STEAM facilities, where children work with:

LEGO WeDo; LEGO Spike; LEGO Mindstorm; Sphero Balls; LEGO EV3; Laptops; Drones; and 3D printers. Smart TVs and Smart Boards that enable the children to engage with Inspired schools globally. “We can see that technology is evolving and changing our world at an intensely rapid pace, especially when we consider that the internet only became operational just under 40 years ago. “Adapting to this speed of change and need for change is embedded in our school’s DNA, and I’m confident that our children will challenge Darwin’s statement; they will be mentally fit, creatively intelligent, and will have the adaptable academic resilience to navigate and impact the future of our planet,” says Pascoe.