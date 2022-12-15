New young teachers to deal with upcoming retirement wave, says Motshekga

Johannesburg - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is confident that the high output of new teachers from South African universities will be able to deal with the expected retirement wave over the next decade. Motshekga provided a written reply to a parliamentary question regarding the collaborative initiatives the department may be embarking on to ensure a smooth transition between older and new teachers in schools and the education labour market.

She said that the average overall attrition rate of teachers in public schools ranges between 3% - 5%, which was relatively low by international standards and thus suggested a high retention rate overall. The department, through its internal analysis and collaborative research with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and partners, such as ReSEP-Stellenbosch University, has taken note of the high retirement wave in the next 10 or more years, and was working closely with the latter to address this concern. According to the research into the retirement of South African teachers, which was also done by ReSEP-Stellenbosch University, which acknowledged that South Africa’s universities appear prepared to deal with the retirement of teachers, and that university output was on a “sound trajectory”.

Motshekga said based on that research, they should be able to deal with a demand for a larger workforce. In addition, and in anticipation of the injection of a high number of new entrants into the system, she said the department will also intensify the rollout of a comprehensive induction programme. “In short, the programme provides holistic support to new teachers, covering not only personal development, but professional and social support. This induction programme will ensure a smooth assimilation of young teachers into the system,” Motshekga stated in her reply.

