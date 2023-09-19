Nine Western Cape schools get new science laboratories

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has launched nine new science laboratories in nine schools across the province. On Tuesday, Fairmount High School in Grassy Park was filled with excitement when its new science lab was opened by the WCED in partnership with Advancing Knowledge NPC and the Archway Foundation.

The Western Cape MEC for Education, David Maynier, said the Science Laboratory Refurbishment Programme refurbishes physical science laboratories, supplies science equipment and chemicals for the lab, and provides training for teachers. Teachers from the surrounding schools are also included in the training to expand the impact of the project beyond the recipient schools. He said that by investing in the development of the laboratories, WCED teachers will empower pupils with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the sciences and to take advantage of the career opportunities within the scientific field. The WCED in partnership with Advancing Knowledge NPC and the Archway Foundation, launched nine new science labs at schools across the province. Pictured here are pupils from Fairmount High School in their new lab. Picture: WCED The other schools to receive new science laboratories are:

– Diazville Primary School – Saldanha – Diazville Secondary School – Saldanha – Erica Primary School – Belhar

– Hermeslaan Primary School – Atlantis – Kraaifontein Secondary School – Kraaifontein – Louwville Secondary School – Vredenburg

– Schoonspruit Secondary School – Malmesbury – Trafalgar High School – Zonnebloem "Our department has contributed 40% of the cost, while our two project partners have contributed 30% each. A total of R14,175,000 has been collectively contributed to the project this year.

"This is a long-standing partnership that has been making a real difference in our schools by assisting 103 schools with science labs since 2011, and we appreciate the work that Advancing Knowledge NPC and the Archway Foundation are doing to support our schools. "This partnership demonstrates just what can be achieved when we work together and pull in the same direction. As a department, we are looking forward to expanding our relationships with our non-profit partners and the private sector and to developing new partnerships to tackle the challenges we face in the Western Cape," Maynier said. Advancing Knowlege NPC founder, Professor Shaheed Hartley, said they have to start with the basics in terms of supporting teachers to have the confidence to teach science with an advanced level of understanding, knowledge, and skills.

"Similarly, we have to be creative in providing learners with opportunities that will claim their interest and willingness to learn. Developing a strong culture of science teaching and learning will be a good start to preparing learners to take their place in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)," Hartley said. John Matthews, Group CEO of Garden Cities (NPC) (RF), says that the company’s CSI component, the Archway Foundation, was created to improve the opportunities for children in the Western Cape who, through historical circumstances, have not received equal resources to further their education. "The Science TLC project is one of the vehicles through which Garden Cities, as a non-profit corporation invests in meeting South Africa’s future human resource needs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), particularly within a 4IR environment," Matthews said.